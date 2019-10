ST. GEORGE, Utah — An overturned semi is affecting traffic on St. George Boulevard Monday morning.

St. George Police first tweeted about the crash around 8:20 a.m., stating an over-sized semi turned over on Exit 8 from I-15 to St. George Boulevard.

There are no injuries associated with the crash, but eastbound traffic is affected by the overturned vehicle.

No details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.