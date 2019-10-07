Kids love this make-ahead Fall casserole – they can’t tell it contains 2 super foods!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Deseret News Home Show happens this weekend, so we invited one of the presenters on the show to make one of her favorite dishes. Karen Folcik, author of Happy Tummies: A Cookbook for New Moms shared the following with us:

"In the Fall, many families are super busy with kids` sports games, friend gatherings and church events. I care about what my family eats, so even on the busy days I like to have something wholesome for dinner. One of my family-favorite Fall side dishes is sweet potato casserole. The recipe has sweet, but not too sweet, mashed sweet potatoes with a crunchy brown-sugar walnut topping. The whole family loves it, but what I love the most about it is that you can make it the day before, then just heat it up before you need to serve it," says Karen.

Make-Ahead Fall Favorite: Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients

Double the recipe and make one batch for dinner tonight, and freeze the second batch for a quick heat-and-eat side.

2 medium sweet potatoes

2 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. salt

3 tbsp. butter, melted

Topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 cup flour

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F, then grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Pierce the potatoes all over with a fork, and microwave until cooked, about 5-15 minutes. (I use a microwavable potato bag to cook mine, and they take about 5 minutes).

2. Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and salt.

3. In a separate bowl, make the topping. Use a spoon to combine the brown sugar, butter, flour and walnuts.

4. Scoop the flesh from the potatoes into a medium bowl, then stir in the melted butter. Add the egg mixture and stir until combined. It will look very liquidy, but this is what makes it so light and fluffy! From here, you can cover and refrigerate it a day in advance, or place in a freezer safe container and freeze it! Just thaw the night before.

5. Next, pour the sweet potato mixture into the prepared baking dish and add the topping. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are bubbling and the top is browned.

Make Ahead tips:

-Assemble the cooked and seasoned sweet potatoes in a casserole dish. Refrigerate covered for up to 2 days without any topping! When you`re ready to serve, cook it until it`s warm all the way through, then add the topping and cook for additional 10 minutes.

-Prepare the topping in advance,and and refrigerate until you`re ready to cook it.

Time Saving Tips:

-Cook once and serve twice! This recipe re-heats well, and makes great leftovers.

-I haven`t tried it, but I bet you could swap the baked potatoes for canned sweet potato puree to save on time.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.