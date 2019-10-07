Dump truck crash forces closures in Spanish Fork Canyon, leaves 2 injured

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a dump truck and a minivan in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened shortly after 5:30 on U.S. Route 6 near milepost 193.

The crash occurred when a westbound dump truck drifted into the right shoulder and the driver attempted to swerve back. The dump truck was towing a flatbed trailer with a front-end loader on it at the time of the crash.

“The trailer caught the lip of the asphalt and rolled over, coming to rest on the north side of the roadway. This caused the dump truck to whip across both lanes, off the south side of the roadway, and onto the railroad tracks,” a news release from UHP said.

Either the front-end loader or the trailer it sat on struck the minivan, which caused it to go off the side of the road and land upside down. The minivan’s two occupants suffered minor and serious injuries. The dump truck driver suffered minor cuts and scratches.

UHP troopers shut down both directions of U.S. Route 6 as fire, medical and wrecking crews worked to clear the scene.