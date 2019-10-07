Coq au vin recipe from chefs at UVU Culinary Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Joseph McRae from the Utah Valley University Culinary Arts program joined us with student Julia Lippolis, to show us how to prepare a traditional French dish: Coq au vin.

Ingredients:

8 slices of thick cut bacon

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

2 shallots, sliced

1/2 large yellow onion, diced (traditionally they use pearl onions)

10 large button mushrooms, quartered

2 tsp butter

2 tsp flour

1 1/2 cups red wine

1 cup chicken broth

6 springs thyme

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Slice up bacon into ¼ in pieces and cook in a heavy bottomed pot until crispy. Remove bacon to plate with paper towels. Leave bacon fat in pot to cook chicken in.

2. Salt and Pepper chicken thighs and place skin side down in hot pot turn flame to medium high and cook chicken 5 to 6 min until skin is golden brown. Turn over and cook 3 more minutes. Take out of pot and place on plate.

3. Add shallots, onion, and mushrooms to pot add pinch of salt and cook until all vegetables are tender.

4. Add butter and flour and stir until paste is formed. (this is a Roux)

5. Add red wine bring to a simmer and reduce by ½.

6. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil

7. Add back the chicken and bacon

8. Add the thyme

9. Place in oven at 350 for 1 hour

10. Salt and Pepper to taste Enjoy! Over steamed or mashed potatoes.

Utah Valley University is an open-enrollment university that allows students to come as they are and bring their dreams! There are currently 90 students training at nationally-acclaimed Culinary Arts Institute. The program is already looking for those interested in enrolling in July of 2020.

Students enjoy the best learning facilities in the western region and have three state-of-the-art kitchens with all the amenities. They train under National Chef of the Year winner Chef Todd and receive excellent experience preparing cuisine for both small events and large gala's. Students have a long history of winning national and international competitions.

Students can earn an Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts or Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management.

You can learn more about an education in culinary arts at: uvu.edu.