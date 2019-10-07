× Broken water line causes flooding in Sandy

SANDY, Utah – A broken water line on the campus of Alta View Hospital caused flooding in Sandy.

It is believed the water line broke Sunday, and the cause was not immediately known.

The broken water line did not interfere with patient services, though at least one home in the area has reportedly been affected by flooding.

“Intermountain Healthcare is taking responsibility for it, working with the family to take care of them and cover clean up and restoration costs,” said Jeff Gomez, spokesperson for Alta View Hospital.