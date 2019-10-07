4 DIY Halloween costume ideas for any skill level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is three weeks away, and if you're like me, you wait till the last minute to plan your or your kid's costume! Luckily, we have the creative genius of Emily Blodget, the blogger behind "Bus Stop Mama," to guide us through these costume-contest winners for you or your littles!

A cool thing about Emily's costumes is you can "pick a skill level" on her blog and you'll get the instructions best suited for your level of time, skill and commitment! Emily also mentioned how much she loves using Psykhe hair extensions when costuming, in case you want an authentic hair look!

