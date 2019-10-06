Wendover Police Department investigating fatal auto-pedestrian accident

WENDOVER, Utah — Wendover Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to Wendover Police, the accident happened in the 100 block of Wendover Boulevard. Shortly after midnight, a vehicle traveling eastbound struck a 63-year-old man from Salt Lake City. The man was in the travel lane and not in a marked crosswalk, according to officials.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts were performed by Wendover first responders.

Wendover Boulevard Boulevard was closed for several hours, but has now re-opened.

