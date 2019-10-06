× UHP: Man arrested for driving drunk at 104 mph

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Sunday morning after driving drunk at over 100 miles per hour on the freeway, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Skylar Tyson Seabrook, 35, was stopped by a UHP trooper just after 8 a.m. for reportedly traveling at 104 mph on Interstate 215 near 3500 South. Troopers say he had the odor of alcohol coming from him, and he showed signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests.

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, a test of Seabrook’s breath showed a blood alcohol content percentage of .176, more than triple the legal limit.

He was also an alcohol restricted driver — meaning he is prohibited from driving with any measurable amount of alcohol — from pleading guilty to DUI in 2009. He was arrested and faces two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, as well as a speeding infraction.

“So fortunate Sgt. Moreno got them [Seabrook] stopped before they killed themselves and/or someone else,” UHP tweeted.