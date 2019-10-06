× Suspect arrested in Saturday morning South Jordan shooting

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah —South Jordan Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a residence that occurred early Saturday morning. One man was sent to the hospital in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

SJPD has arrested 58-year-old Steve Madison in connection to a shooting near 11400 South and Jordan Farms Rd in South Jordan.

According to South Jordan Police, around 1 a.m. Saturday two males were involved in an altercation that led to one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the other. According to the probable cause statement, 10 other people were at the residence at the time – including an eight year old child.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the altercation began when the victim confronted Madison in Madison’s bedroom. During the incident Madison picked up a loaded gun and fired it at least two times, striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with multiple gunshot wounds.

Madison was detained and brought to the South Jordan Police Department for questioning. Madison admitted to having an altercation with the victim before the shots were fired. A .357 magnum pistol was recovered at the home.

The relationship between the two people involved is unknown.