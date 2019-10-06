Service dog stolen from SLC Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing someone's service dog in the Walmart parking lot near 1300 South 300 West.

It all started with what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip. Jacqueline Hatch's fiance brought both of her service dogs to Walmart when one of them got out of the car and became lost.

The case is now being investigated as a theft because Walmart surveillance video shows a woman taking the dog.

"I can’t imagine somebody actually doing this on purpose. I really can’t," Hatch said. "

The dog, named "Kitty," was wearing a collar and is microchipped, Hatch said.

Even if the dog was not wearing a collar, in Utah people are not allowed to keep a lost dog in their home, required to take the animal to a shelter within a certain amount of time. In this case, it has been days.

"I just — I just want my puppy back," Hatch cried. "She tells me when I’m going to have seizures... I have severe PTSD."

Hatch said Walmart would only release the video to police, not to her.

"She was a white older lady that — she looked homeless. That’s all they gave me," Hatch said. "This is my child and I wanted an Amber Alert, and they said no... They said this isn't a child!"

If you have any information about this case, please call the Salt Lake City Police Department.