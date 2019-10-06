Little Cottonwood Canyon will be restricted to one lane for mudslide repairs; expect delays

SANDY, Utah — Starting Monday, Little Cottonwood Canyon will be limited to one lane of traffic alternating between directions of travel. This lane restriction will be in place from Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to continue through Thanksgiving. Drivers are advised to expect significant delays.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, crews will be repairing, replacing and making various improvements to parts of state Route 210 between mile markers 5-10 after recent mudslides caused damage. These include removing debris, repairing slopes, re-establishing ditches, replacing damaged drainage pipes and ditches, installing new culverts, and repairing and replacing signs and guardrails.

UDOT advises pedestrians and cyclists to avoid the area, and any who choose to enter the canyon during construction times do so at their own risk. Loads wider than 11 feet are restricted and must contact the department to arrange travel through the canyon.