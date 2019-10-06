× Lawyer for Ukraine whistleblower says he represents second whistleblower on Trump’s actions

By: By Jake Tapper, Zachary Cohen and Pamela Brown, CNN (CNN) The lawyer for the first intelligence whistleblower who came forward with accusations concerning President Donald Trump and his interactions with Ukraine said Sunday he is representing a second whistleblower regarding the President’s actions.

Attorney Mark Zaid confirmed to CNN that he and other lawyers on his team are now representing the second person, who has first-hand knowledge that supports claims made by the first whistleblower. Zaid told CNN that the second whistleblower works in the intelligence community and has spoken to the intelligence community’s inspector general, but has not filed their own complaint and doesn’t need to as anyone who speaks to inspector watchdog is considered to have made a protected disclosure and is a whistleblower under law.

Attorney Andrew Bakaj, also representing the whistleblowers, tweeted Sunday, “I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time.”

Bakaj would not provide further details about how many people he and his colleagues are representing regarding the matter. Bakaj said right now there is just one complaint filed with the inspector general and that is including information from both persons.