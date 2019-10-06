3 Questions with Bob Evans: Trucking industry legend and soon-to-be centenarian Gene England

Posted 10:12 pm, October 6, 2019, by

Helping to lead the biggest refrigerated trucking company in the country didn't stop him from staying behind the wheel of a big rig himself — long after many his own age had retired.

But it came naturally for Gene England, who, with his now-late brother Bill, took over C.R. England trucking from their father, who established it 1920.

Now about to become a centenarian, Gene is considered a legend in the trucking industry. Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with him and asked him three questions:

  1. Why do you like driving trucks so much?
  2. How did you save $5,000 as a U.S. soldier in WWII?
  3. What is the secret to a long and happy life?

Watch the full interview below:

"3 Questions with Bob Evans" is now available to podcast listeners! iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | RSS

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.