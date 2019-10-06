3 Questions with Bob Evans: Trucking industry legend and soon-to-be centenarian Gene England

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Helping to lead the biggest refrigerated trucking company in the country didn't stop him from staying behind the wheel of a big rig himself — long after many his own age had retired.

But it came naturally for Gene England, who, with his now-late brother Bill, took over C.R. England trucking from their father, who established it 1920.

Now about to become a centenarian, Gene is considered a legend in the trucking industry. Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with him and asked him three questions:

Why do you like driving trucks so much? How did you save $5,000 as a U.S. soldier in WWII? What is the secret to a long and happy life?

Watch the full interview below:

