× President Trump calls Mitt Romney a ‘pompous ass’ for criticizing him

By: Thomas Burr of The Salt Lake Tribune

Washington —President Donald Trump on Saturday called Sen. Mitt Romney a “pompous ass” after the senator criticized him for asking foreign powers to investigate a Democratic rival.

In a morning tweetstorm, the president lambasted Romney and said that he had begged him for an endorsement to run for the Senate seat from Utah (that’s disputed) and to be secretary of state.

“Mitt Romney never knew how to win,” the president tweeted en route to his golf course in Sterling, Va. “He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!”

For the full story click here.