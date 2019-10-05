× One man shot in South Jordan altercation Saturday morning

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One male is in the hospital in stable condition after an altercation led to a shooting in South Jordan early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Nate Thompson with South Jordan Police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday at a residence near the intersection of 11400 South and Jordan Farms Road.

Two males were involved in an altercation that led to one of the men pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, according to SJPD. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The relationship between the two people involved is unknown. No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, but the suspect is in custody being questioned.