Latter-day Saint church announces plans to build 8 new temples, including two in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced eight new temples, including one in Taylorsville and one in Orem.

In the Saturday evening women’s session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced that the church plans to build temples in Orem and Taylorsville, Utah; Bentonville, Arkansas; McAllen, Texas; Freetown, Sierra Leone; Port Moresby, Papa New Guinea; Bacolod, Philippines and Cobán, Guatemala.

Details on when construction would begin or where local sites would be located were not immediately available.