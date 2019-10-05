× Latter-day Saint church announces changes in youth groups’ organization, terminology

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to how its youth programs will be led and what they will be called Saturday.

In the afternoon session of the church’s 189th Semiannual General Conference, church leaders announced that Young Men presidencies (adult men who lead the groups) will no longer be formal positions. Instead, the church says, the bishop of each congregation will take a more direct role and responsibility in working with the boys.

Congregations will also have “Aaronic Priesthood quorum advisers and specialists” to assist the bishops.

The church is also doing away with some common phrases involving youth. “Bishopric youth committee meetings” will be replaced “ward youth councils.” “Mutual,” the weekly activities for youth, will be retired and will be called “Young Women activities,” “Aaronic Priesthood quorum activities” or “youth activities.”

More information on these and other changes is available on the church’s website.