Kanye West surprises SLC fans during faith-filled weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of fans packed The Gateway in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon for a chance to see Kanye West. The impromptu free "Sunday Service" concert brought fans from all over Utah.

The area was packed, and people were doing anything to find the perfect view, newlyweds Hannah and Taylor Wimberly said.

“You could feel it and hear it. It looked like 'The Walking Dead,'" Hannah said. "So many people — like the apocalypse. It was crazy. And then there were people sitting on the roof... just to get a good view of him."

Roommates Ali Eliason, Ashley Blair and Kristen Lee drove more than an hour for this chance.

“I heard a bunch of screaming," Ashley said of Friday night when they found out about the event. "I was like, 'What is going on?' and they were like, ‘Do you want to go to Kanye tomorrow?’”

The three friends were separated for a time because there were so many people.

“There was a time that so many people were pushing me around that my feet weren’t even on the ground,” Kristen said.

Despite the craziness, many people said this was bigger than a superstar.

“This isn’t about Kanye — this is about God,” Hannah said.

Many concert-goers said they were moved by the performance.

“It is not just a publicity stunt," one man said. "I thought it was at first, but you could feel it. I haven’t felt that in 20 years."