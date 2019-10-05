× 10-year-old girl dies after near-drowning in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah —Herriman Police Department has confirmed that a 10-year-old girl has passed away after a near-drowning incident in Herriman Thursday morning.

According to HPD, the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital by medical personnel on October 4.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of 12500 South and Moonlite Hill Court.

According to Lt. Cody Stromberg with Herriman PD, a mother called police saying her daughter wasn’t feeling well and she was giving her a bath when she stepped away.

The mother then discovered her daughter face down in the tub.

She proceeded to perform CPR on the girl and called 911. The girl was flown to Primary Children’s in extremely critical condition, according to officials.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the victim.

A family friend sent Fox 13 a GoFundMe page set up to help pay medical bills.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/lauren-haaga