Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Casey Elliott is an American actor and singer. He currently sings with GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio, a cinematic pop trio. He's recently acted in a film called, "Out of Libetry," and is attending the special theater showing tonight, Oct. 4, 2019 at 7:05 p.m. at Megaplex - The District.

He stopped by with the film's music composer, Robert Allen Elliot, to talk about the film and how its historical story applies to today's world.