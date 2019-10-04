Where you can have a Headless Horseman experience that’s not too scary for the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celin MacDonald is a host at Sleepy Hollow; a Halloween event for the whole family based in Heber Valley. She stopped by to tell us all about the experience, and how to get a discount!

From Oct. 4, through Oct. 30, 2019, guests can board a horse-drawn wagon and ride through the haunted woods as they listen to a narrated story of Sleepy Hollow.

With no blood, guts or horror, the whole family can enjoy the event. Have littler kids? Choose an earlier ride, so it's not so dark. Wanna be scared headless? Choose a ride through the darkness.

Guests will see the Headless Horseman, Ichabod Crane, and other spooky characters.

Dress warm, and bring blankets! Rides are up to 30 minutes long. 14 people per wagon. You can book a private wagon for your group.

Discount ticket codes can be found and free ticket contests on Facebook here. Book your time at sleepyhollowutah.com online.

The event is located at 2002 Soldier Hollow Drive in Midway, UT 84049. Reach them by phone at 435-654-1655.