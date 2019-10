× Utah Jazz name new president

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have a new team president.

With 25 years of experience within the organization, Salt Lake native Jim Olson takes over for Steve Sarks who was promoted to CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group over the summer.

And with an upgraded roster, Olson isn’t shy about his desire to bring a first championship here to Utah. Hear more from him in the video below: