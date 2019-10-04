× Sen. Romney calls President Trump’s appeals to China and Ukraine ‘brazen and unprecedented’

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senator Mitt Romney pushed back against President Trump’s request for China to investigate the Bidens, saying it ‘strains credulity’ to suggest it was anything other than a politically-motivated move.

President Trump said Thursday he wants both Ukraine and China to investigate Joe Biden and his son. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe or Hunter Biden.

Mitt Romney weighed in on those remarks Friday, saying they were politically motivated.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney said. “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry after a whistle blower reported he had asked Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens.