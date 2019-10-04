× New president appointed for Utah Jazz and other Larry H. Miller properties

SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year veteran of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies has been appointed as president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment (LHMSE).

Jim Olson has already served as the executive vice president for LHMSE and Vivint Smart Home Arena, according to a news release from the Larry H. Miller Group.

In his new role, Olson will oversee day-to-day business operations for the Utah Jazz and lead Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Salt Lake Bees, Salt Lake City Stars NBA G League team, the Jazz Gaming NBA 2K team, The Zone sports network and the Tour of Utah professional cycling race, the news release said.

“Jim has had an extensive and successful career with the Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment team,” wrote Steve Starks, CEO of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “He thoroughly understands our community and fan base. I appreciate his focus on continuous improvement and delivering the best guest experiences within our offices, theatres, ballpark, and arena. He is a results-oriented business leader, committed to our industry. He played a key leadership role during the Vivint Smart Home Arena renovation and influenced many of the updates that visitors enjoy today.”

