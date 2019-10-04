Local gym brings ‘SmackDown’-style wrestling to Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — "WWE SmackDown" returned to Fox Friday night, but right here in our backyards, we can find our own wrestling.

For 17 years, Utah men and women have been training in the UCW-Zero gym, to perform WWE-style wrestling in Salt Lake City.

You'll find all sizes and characters on the roster, like Odwun, Tommy Purr and Brother Bronson. Brittany Qintana, aka Paradise, is a performer and a trainer.

Aljandro Sanchez, aka "Guerrero Azteca," has a different outlook on wrestling — he found reality in this fantasy. Coming to Salt Lake City from Mexico City at 14, he grew up with this gym. UCW owner Steve Neilson says it's like having 50 extra kids, and he calls it his second family.

You can buy tickets on their website at UCWZero.com.