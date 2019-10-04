Kanye West to perform ‘Sunday Service’ in SLC on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Kanye West will perform his “Sunday Service” on Saturday at The Gateway, FOX 13 has learned.

Multiple sources said he plans to perform his church-style concert at noon on Saturday at the entertainment district. It was unknown if the concert was private or open to the public (previous Sunday Services have been both). FOX 13 was told news media cameras would not be allowed in.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office confirmed West would be performing.

“We were made aware today that Kanye West intends to hold his Sunday Service at the Gateway on Saturday. With multiple large events going on in downtown Salt Lake City we encourage public transit and avoiding the focal point areas. Most importantly, have fun and be safe, regardless of what brings you to the Capital City,” Biskupski spokesman Matthew Rojas said.

A Kanye concert will add to already anticipated massive traffic delays downtown with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ semi-annual General Conference and the March Against Child Abuse on Saturday.