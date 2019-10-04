Fred loves walks and will reward you with a beagle howl!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fred is a 5-year-old boy Beagle. He is looking for a great home with kids who will respect him.

He loves to take walks and when he goes he gets really excited and will do his beagle howl!

Fred is not too big, but just right at about 15 pounds. He's good with other dogs and cats and is house trained and current on all vaccinations. Fred is neutered and chipped and ready for love!

Fred's adoption fee is just $200.

You can learn more about him or sign up to meet him by going to: hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event this Saturday, October 5 at Petco at 3637 South 2700 West in West Valley City from 1pm to 5pm.