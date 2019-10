Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keith Mondragon and his mom Tiffani Mondragon are the co-owners of Pompeii Pastaz. They joined us for this week's Food Truck Friday.

Their comfort food recipes are straight from Italy - dishes from old family recipes.

From their Calzone to Fried Ravioli and Mozzarella Sticks, your mouth will water! And, don't forget the dessert - they showed us their favorite dessert: Pompoms.

You can find a menu, the food truck location and more information at: pompeiipastaz.com.