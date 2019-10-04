Fish caught on Sevier River sets new record for white crappie in Utah

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Utah has a new record for white crappie fish.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the 9-inch fish was caught and released on the Sevier River recently, giving Nathan Martinez the state record.

RECORD FISH: Congratulations to Nathan Martinez on his record white crappie. This 9-incher was caught and released on the Sevier River recently. Utah's record fish: https://t.co/vWRxgZMqaF pic.twitter.com/yTBp85HJAb — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) October 4, 2019

The white crappie is a nonnative sport fish that is “extremely rare” in Utah and is stocked in Gunnison Bend Reservoir and other areas, according to the DWR. Most crappie in Utah are black crappie.

You can see records for other species of fish or find an application to submit an application for a record a the DWR’s website.