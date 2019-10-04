Fish caught on Sevier River sets new record for white crappie in Utah

Posted 12:02 pm, October 4, 2019, by

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Utah has a new record for white crappie fish.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the 9-inch fish was caught and released on the Sevier River recently, giving Nathan Martinez the state record.

The white crappie is a nonnative sport fish that is “extremely rare” in Utah and is stocked in Gunnison Bend Reservoir and other areas, according to the DWR.  Most crappie in Utah are black crappie.

You can see records for other species of fish or find an application to submit an application for a record a the DWR’s website. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.