Fire threatens two homes in southern Utah

Posted 6:46 am, October 4, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

PINTURA, Utah — Two homes are threatened by a fire burning near I-15 in southern Utah Friday morning.

State fire officials stated as of 11 p.m. Thursday the Spirit Fire is burning on 10 acres near mile marker 31 along I-15, near the small town of Pintura.

Two homes and three outbuildings are threatened by the blaze, which is believed to be human-caused.

The exact cause is under investigation.

Eight engines, a water tender and one bulldozer have been sent to the fight the brush fire.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.