Fire threatens two homes in southern Utah

PINTURA, Utah — Two homes are threatened by a fire burning near I-15 in southern Utah Friday morning.

State fire officials stated as of 11 p.m. Thursday the Spirit Fire is burning on 10 acres near mile marker 31 along I-15, near the small town of Pintura.

Two homes and three outbuildings are threatened by the blaze, which is believed to be human-caused.

The exact cause is under investigation.

Eight engines, a water tender and one bulldozer have been sent to the fight the brush fire.

