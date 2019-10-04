Croup is going around; here’s what you should know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That nasty cough your little one has? Listen close. Croup is going around. It sounds like a barking cough and parents need to pay attention.

Dr. Per Gesteland from the University of Utah School of Medicine and Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital joined us with what parents should know.

Croup is caused by Parainfluenza Type 1. Dr. Gesteland says it typically appears in the fall of odd numbered years and they are starting to see cases.

Most cases of croup are mild and can be treated at home. Try to keep your child calm, as crying can make croup worse. You may treat fever with acetaminophen or ibuprofen. You can also soothe the cough by breathing moist air. Use a cool-mist humidifier or run a hot shower to fill a bathroom with steam. Or, breathe cool outdoor air by going outside or driving with the car windows slightly lowered. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

See a doctor when symptoms are more severe. Premature babies or children with asthma are more at risk for complications.

For more information please visit: GermWatch.org.