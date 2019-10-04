Corn Chowder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

4 cups of corn, sliced off the cob

½ onion, medium diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh sage, fine chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp fresh oregano

2 tbsp creole seasoning

4 tbsp olive oil

2 cups fingerling potatoes of different colors, cut into bite size pieces

2 tbsp kosher salt

Pepper to taste

1 tbsp mild hot sauce

½ jalapeno, seeds removed and fine chopped

1 quart half and half

4 cups vegetable stock

5 tbsp cornstarch

Directions

Begin by bringing 4 cups of salted water to a boil with fingerling potatoes thrown in from the start. Boil potatoes until cooked al dente. Drain, rinse and set aside.

In a large stock pot, preheat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and simmer until they caramelize to a light brown color. Add 2 tbsp of salt, creole seasoning, fresh herbs, jalapeno and garlic. Sweat for 30 seconds and stir.

Add one third of the corn, 1 cup of half and half and 1 cup of vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer on medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Once simmering, use an immersion blender and blend the corn until combined with the liquid.

Add potatoes, the rest of the corn, hot sauce, half and half, and vegetable stock. Stir slowly while bringing to a simmer on medium heat. Once boiling reduce the heat to low.

Create a slurry with warm water and your cornstarch. Mix slowly into the soup while it’s at a light simmer. Thicken using slurry to desired thickness.

Salt and pepper to taste. Add more creole seasoning if desired. Serve with buttered rolls or corn bread and enjoy.