Budah goes tailgating at the Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket

Posted 3:18 pm, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, October 4, 2019

For the next five Fridays, beginning today -- we're going tailgating with Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket.  We'll be in a different location every Friday.

Today we were in Sandy where you can not only get a great deal on a car, but you can also have pizza and play games too.

There are 1,200 cars in inventory - so you'll find what you need in your price range.  Even if you're not in the market for a car, you're invited to the party!

They're also giving away a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo - the winner will be announced on November 1.  You can find Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket on social media to enter.

You can find more information at: lhmusedcars.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.