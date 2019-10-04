Box Elder Co. officials ask for help finding missing and endangered woman

Posted 11:24 am, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, October 4, 2019

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Brigham City Police and investigators with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office hope someone can give them information on the whereabouts of a woman who disappeared Wednesday.

Police said the woman is named Amanda (Manna) Maynard Patcyk, and she may use the last name “Harsin.” She has been missing since approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Patcyk was described as 39 years old, 5 feet  7 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with shoulder-length red hair. She was last seen in Brigham City, and she was wearing a red tank top, a black hoodie, jeans and black shoes.

Patcyk drives a gold 4-door 2000 Honda Accord with Utah license plate # E205XJ.

Anyone with information on Patcyk’s whereabouts is urged to call 801-859-1400 or 435-734-3800. The case # is 19-005206.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.