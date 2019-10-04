× Box Elder Co. officials ask for help finding missing and endangered woman

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Brigham City Police and investigators with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office hope someone can give them information on the whereabouts of a woman who disappeared Wednesday.

Police said the woman is named Amanda (Manna) Maynard Patcyk, and she may use the last name “Harsin.” She has been missing since approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Patcyk was described as 39 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with shoulder-length red hair. She was last seen in Brigham City, and she was wearing a red tank top, a black hoodie, jeans and black shoes.

Patcyk drives a gold 4-door 2000 Honda Accord with Utah license plate # E205XJ.

Anyone with information on Patcyk’s whereabouts is urged to call 801-859-1400 or 435-734-3800. The case # is 19-005206.