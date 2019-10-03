Wrangler’s Beef Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans (8 ounces) no-salt added or regular tomato sauce

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup water

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Hot cooked whole wheat macaroni (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Crushed baked tortilla chips, chopped green or regular onion, chopped tomato, chopped bell pepper, chopped fresh cilantro, reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, nonfat Greek yogurt

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onions; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in beans, tomato sauce, corn, water, spices and herbs. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over macaroni, if desired. Garnish with toppings, as desired. Cincinnati-Style Beef Chili: Stir in 1 teaspoon cinnamon with other seasonings in Step 2. Serve over hot cooked whole wheat spaghetti. Moroccan-Style Beef Chili: Substitute 1 cup frozen peas for corn. Stir in 1 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice with other seasonings in Step 2. Serve over whole hot cooked whole wheat couscous or brown rice.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.