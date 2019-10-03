Utah baker who competed on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship shows off his Monster Cupcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Provo's own Pete Tidwell stopped by to show us how to decorate German Chocolate cupcakes.

He is currently a contestant on the "Halloween Baking Championship" on Food Network. On Monday, Sept. 30, his German Chocolate cake won the main challenge!

To celebrate, he showed us how to decorate cupcakes into monsters, and - for a more grown-up version - inflate them with a sweet filling.

He is also opening a new business in Provo this November/December called the Cake Creation Studio, where attendees can decorate their own cakes and cupcakes.

Pete invites you to stay tuned on his Food Network show to cheer him on, and also visit his website for more information.