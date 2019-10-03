Unified Police officers suffer minor injuries in scuffle with man suspected of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- A man is behind bars after police said he attacked two officers responding to a call about domestic violence Wednesday night.

Unified Police were dispatched to the Stonehedge Apartments, 4150 South 500 East, just before 11 p.m.

Lt. Paul Barker said when two officers tried to arrest a man in connection with that domestic violence call, he began hitting officers.

"The officers in the fight keyed up the radio and said they needed help and one of them was hurt, so multiple officers responded and got the situation stabilized," Barker said.

One officer suffered a cut lip and the other a hand injury.

"They're injured, but they're minor injuries and thankfully nobody is hurt bad, and bad guy is in custody—and once he's checked out he'll go to jail," Barker said.

The woman connected with the initial call about domestic violence was not injured.

While the man's identity has not been released, police said he has a history of domestic violence.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic or intimate partner violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.