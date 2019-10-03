Speedo-wearing man showed up at sorority house with words like ‘pervert’ written on his chest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio - Kent police are asking for help in identifying a man who showed up on the front porch of a Kent State University sorority house wearing nothing but a Speedo and with words like "pervert" written on his chest.

They released new stills from surveillance video, saying in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the man trespassed on Alpha Phi sorority property.

They are asking anybody who can identify the man to call them at (330) 673-7732. They said any tips can remain anonymous.

Police believe the man is responsible for at least three incidents.

In late August, a completely nude man showed up on the front porch of the sorority and was seen dancing around.

A few days later, he returned wearing a Speedo and may have been looking in windows of the sorority house. He appeared to be recording the incident on his cell phone.

Investigators believe the same man sent a nude photo and messages to some sorority members via social media.

Last week, Kent police told WJW they can't say if it was a fraternity hazing prank or even if the person is a KSU student.

The university released this statement:

"Kent State University is aware of a man approaching sorority homes in the city of Kent. Kent City Police are investigating this matter. The safety of our students and community members is our top priority, and we take these reports seriously. The university continues to engage with these sororities to provide support resources. Anyone with information should contact Kent City Police at 330-673-7732."

If identified, the man could face a misdemeanor charge of public indecency.