Missing and endangered woman found safe

MILLCREEK, Utah — A woman who disappeared in Millcreek Thursday has been found safe.

Eleanor Anderson, 91, was considered endangered at the time of her disappearance, as she suffers from dementia and has a bad back.

She had been last seen at Methodist Church in the area of 2400 East and 3300 South in Millcreek around 10:30 a.m. Police said her car had been left at the church.