Real men will be wearing pink at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is coming up on Saturday, October 26 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K walk starts at 9:00 a.m.

At the walk you'll see a lot of people in pink, including men!

The American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. Community leaders around the nation and here in Utah use the power of pink to raise awareness and money for breast cancer initiatives including research, patient services and education about screenings and risk reduction.

For more information or to sign up and help save lives please visit: makingstridesinutah.org.