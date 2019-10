× Pedestrian struck by TRAX train in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – The TRAX was expecting delays after a pedestrian was struck near 1300 South, according to Ride UTA.

Delays were estimated to last 10 to 15 minutes. No word on the condition of the person involved in the pedestrian vs. train situation.

All trains are now cleared to proceed in all directions. Minimal delays are expected.