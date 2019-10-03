Overdue hunters in Payson Canyon found safe

Posted 4:01 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:02PM, October 3, 2019

File Photo: Payson Canyon

UTAH COUNTY – After a search crossing over two days, overdue hunters were found safe in Payson Canyon.

The hunters went missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were first alerted of the overdue hikers and discovered a truck and a horse trailer, but no hunters.

In a tweet,  Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the hunters returned Thursday afternoon in good condition. One of the hunters told a friend Wednesday night that they had gotten separated, according to UCSO.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.