Overdue hunters in Payson Canyon found safe

UTAH COUNTY – After a search crossing over two days, overdue hunters were found safe in Payson Canyon.

The hunters went missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were first alerted of the overdue hikers and discovered a truck and a horse trailer, but no hunters.

In a tweet, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the hunters returned Thursday afternoon in good condition. One of the hunters told a friend Wednesday night that they had gotten separated, according to UCSO.