Lyft adds rewards program for drivers

Lyft is testing out a rewards program in several states that is geared toward helping drivers earn more and save more on everyday driving expenses.

Here’s how it works. Drivers get points for every dollar earned when they drive during their city’s designated busy hours, which they can see in the app.

Points can be redeemed for cash bonuses, or credit to take Lyft rides.

Points also unlock Lyft Rewards tiers (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) and give drivers access to a range of discounts and rewards that increase drivers’ take-home pay.