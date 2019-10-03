Lyft adds rewards program for drivers
Lyft is testing out a rewards program in several states that is geared toward helping drivers earn more and save more on everyday driving expenses.
Here’s how it works. Drivers get points for every dollar earned when they drive during their city’s designated busy hours, which they can see in the app.
Points can be redeemed for cash bonuses, or credit to take Lyft rides.
Points also unlock Lyft Rewards tiers (Silver, Gold, and Platinum) and give drivers access to a range of discounts and rewards that increase drivers’ take-home pay.
-
Cash bonuses at Gold and Platinum tiers
-
Credit to take Lyft rides
-
Up to 5% cashback on gas with the Lyft Direct debit card
-
Free or discounted tax services
-
Free or discounted roadside assistance
-
AT&T cell phone plan savings
-
Exclusive features to see trip time and direction before accepting a ride (Gold and Platinum drivers with a 90% or greater acceptance rate)
Gold and Platinum status is reserved for drivers with a rating of 4.90 and above.
To start, Lyft Rewards is rolling out to drivers in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, New Orleans, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington DC.
Learn more at https://www.lyft.com/driver/rewards