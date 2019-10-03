Hogle Zoo’s ‘Boo Lights’ allows families to be festive, minus the scares!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erica Hansen with Utah's Hogle Zoo stopped by to tell us a fun way to enjoy the Halloween spirit without getting too scared!

Boo Lights kicks off Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 and is every Thursday through Saturday in October.

The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. and go through 9:30 p.m. There are different activities each night including crafts, magicians and giant pumpkin carvers.

You'll need a special ticket beyond zoo admission so make sure to check hoglezoo.org for more information. Kids 2 and under are free.