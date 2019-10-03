× Grand County School District says some vapes found among students tested positive for meth

MOAB, Utah — The Grand County School District said they have found vape devices among students that tested positive for methamphetamine.

In a statement issued Thursday, school district officials said they have found such vape devices in more than one incident. However the school district cautioned that at this time it’s unclear how the meth was acquired or who is responsible.

“We would like students, parents, and community members to be aware of the risks of vaping and that devices and/or vape juice can contain any number of substances,” the district stated. “In addition to containing nicotine, devices can contain substances including but not limited to THC, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.”

It’s unclear if the students who had the vapes that tested positive for meth knew of the presence of the drug, and details about the nature of the testing performed were not available.

“Of significant concern, vape users may not be aware of what substances they are inhaling, what their reaction could be, or the dangerous and addictive effects,” the release states.

The district urges parents to discuss vaping with their children.

The warning from the district comes just a day after the Utah Department of Health passed an emergency rule regarding flavored e-cigarette products and warning signs regarding the dangers of unregulated cartridges.That rule has drawn mixed reaction from businesses impacted by the change.