Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Devotion Wrestling is hitting the mat to get ready for their Halloween Bash.

The Halloween Bash will be Saturday night at The Gateway, 12 South 400 West in Salt Lake City. Doors open at 6 and the bell is at 7 p.m.

Budah spent Thursday morning meeting some of the wrestlers and learning about hitting hard while staying safe, see the video above for details.

For more information on Devotion Wrestling and their Halloween Bash, visit their website.