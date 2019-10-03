5 Ways to help your kid deal with school anxiety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though the school year is in full swing, many kids are still dealing with anxiety.

Clinical Director & Founder of WholeKids Emotional Wellness, Haylee Bladen, LCSW, joined us ans says there are common types of school anxiety: separation anxiety, social anxiety and performance anxiety.

She offers these 5 tips to help your kid:

1. Feelings are visitors

2. Identify the Tiny Taunter in your mind

3. Self soothing skills using 5 senses

4. Celebrate success using conquer cards

5. Have courage & do the thing that scares you

You can contact Haylee by going to: wholekidsutah.com.