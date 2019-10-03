5 Ways to help your kid deal with school anxiety

Even though the school year is in full swing, many kids are still dealing with anxiety.
Clinical Director & Founder of WholeKids Emotional Wellness, Haylee Bladen, LCSW, joined us ans says there are common types of school anxiety: separation anxiety, social anxiety and performance anxiety.
She offers these 5 tips to help your kid:
1. Feelings are visitors
2. Identify the Tiny Taunter in your mind
3. Self soothing skills using 5 senses
4. Celebrate success using conquer cards
5. Have courage & do the thing that scares you
You can contact Haylee by going to: wholekidsutah.com.