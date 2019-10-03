× 10-year-old girl in critical condition after near-drowning in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a near-drowning in Herriman Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of 12500 South and Moonlite Hill Court.

According to Lt. Cody Stromberg with Herriman PD, a mother called police saying her daughter wasn’t feeling well and she was giving her a bath when she stepped away.

The mother then discovered her daughter face down in the tub.

The mother proceeded to perform CPR on the girl and called 911. The girl was flown to Primary Children’s in extremely critical condition, according to officials.