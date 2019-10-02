× Warthog dies at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Hogle Zoo is mourning the death of a recent arrival.

Walter, a 14-year-old African Warhog, was euthanized on Tuesday after suffering complications from surgery to remove stones in its bladder and urethra, zoo officials said.

Walter and Swifty -another African Warthog- came to Hogle Zoo from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in June 2019. Zoo officials said the two ran around together, “chasing and getting chased by the zebras” in the African Savannah exhibit.

“It’s very tough when one of your animals becomes sick,” said African Savanna lead keeper, Melissa Farr. “You pour even more love, attention, medical care and prayers for them. We will miss him very much and will continue to give our very best care to his brother, Swifty.”

Life expectancy for a warthog is roughly 15 years in the wild but up to 20 years in human care.

Hogle Zoo said it is working to bring in another warthog soon.