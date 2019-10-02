Uinta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism of Piedmont Kilns

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. — Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information related to vandalism at one of Wyoming’s state parks. The vandalism was discovered at the Piedmont Kilns located in southwestern Wyoming.

The damage done to the Kilns includes graffiti that reads “307” and “307 BOYZ.” 307 is an area code that services the entire state of Wyoming.

The damage to the historical Wyoming site is estimated to have occurred between July 1, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019, according to Uinta County Sheriff’s Office. The structures stand 30 feet wide and 30 feet tall and were originally built to produce charcoal.

UCSO encourages anyone with information to call 307-783-1000.

